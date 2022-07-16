Dundalk Summer Clean takes place this month
Louth County Council are calling on people to get involved in the annual Dundalk Summer Clean.
The summer clean up takes place from Friday 22 July to Sunday 24 July 2022. The local authority says to get involved by registering with Louth County Council, to tackle a kilometre of your local road or park. Equipment will be provided and bags of waste will be collected after clean up.
See https://louthcoco.ie/en/ or follow the local authority on Twitter @louthcoco for more information.
