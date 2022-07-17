Louth Motors: Opel are back with a bang with two new sleek releases

We really love our SUV’s and Crossovers. They dominate sales but despite this, the Toyota Corolla is the second best selling car in Ireland.

A good old-fashioned hatchback in the C Sector / compact car category. After that, the next best selling one is the Ford Focus back in 16th position, so you can see what was once the mainstay of sales has been outsold by the “CrossSuv’s”.

Like everything in life the only constant is change and with soaring running costs I predict we will start to return to smaller cars, with less weight, that are more aerodynamic and fuel efficient. Cars like the new Astra.

First things first, have they scored a bull’s-eye with the looks?

Just look at it. From every angle it appeals.

Opel’s boast for the new car is “sensational design, precision engineering, class-leading technology and highly efficient powertrains” which are necessary ingredients to attract buyers and on first impression they are not wrong.

It sports the now familiar Opel Vizor look and I’d say it’s the best exponent of it to date. The key information for you now is that the Astra starts from €27,995, has three trim levels SC, Sri and Elite, has an 352 litre boot that can be expanded to a whopping 1,339 litres and you can get it in petrol, diesel and later on a PHEV.

They have a potential inflation-beating model in the 110hp petrol engine version that I’m sure will be the one a lot of buyers go for.

The best change though is with the interior.

The Pure Panel, all-digital display is the showpiece and places Opel bang up to date against the best the competitors can offer.

I actually think it has gone past them.

Apart from being a great display the totality of equipment offered is striking and a real selling point.

In case we don’t all return to compact cars like the Astra, Opel have revised the Grandland - their Peugeot 3008 competitor - to cater for the CrossSuv buyer.

They have applied the Vizor brand face at the front and introduced the Pure Panel electronics on the inside.

Whoever is doing the design at Opel have struck a nice niche with their overall design look that started back with the Mokka, another fine looking car.

Whatever the psychologists say about the number of factors we consider when making a car purchase I maintain that the external look trumps everything. Opel should prosper from paying serious attention to the looks for sure. Again there are three trim levels to choose from and a mix of petrol/diesel and PHEV engines.

You’ll need a minimum of €37,395 to get the keys to a Grandland and with its fresh, modern look I can see it returning to the high sales figures it had a few short years ago.



