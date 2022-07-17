PHOTOS: Landmark Castlebellingham pub goes on market

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
The Brewery Tavern, Brewery Street, Castlebellingham, offers an ideal opportunity to acquire a famous licensed premises with charm and character located in the heart of picturesque Castlebellingham.
The well appointed ground floor accommodation comprises 'old world' lounge bar, ladies and gents toilets, split level lounge, snug area and kitchen. The overhead accommodation which is currently let, has its own separate entrance and comprises living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. The property also has the benefit of an enclosed garden / beer garden and side entrance.
Contact PJ Roddy at Property Partners Laurence Gunne on 042 933 4414 for more information.
