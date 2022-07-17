Search

17 Jul 2022

Louth County Council proud of professional standards certification for County Museum

County Museum wins professional standards certification at Kilkenny Castle

Louth County Council proud of professional standards certification for County Museum

Louth County Council proud of professional standards certification for County Museum

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

17 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

 Louth County Council are proud to have renewed their museum maintenance accreditation for the County Museum Dundalk (CMD), accepted on their behalf by Cathaoirleach Cllr Conor Keelan on Wednesday 13th July in Kilkenny Castle. Established by the Heritage Council, the Museum’s Standards Programme for Ireland (MSPI) certificate, aims to benchmark and drive professional standards in care for collections across Irish museums and galleries.

The County Museum was awarded the maintenance standard in recognition of its continued excellence in the daily operations of the facility after achieving the MSPI Interim Accreditation Certificate in 2013 and Full Accreditation Certificate in 2016. The County Museum is one of 61 Irish museums to be included in MSPI and one of only 32 participants to have achieved the Maintenance of Full Accreditation Certificate, a process which can take 5 years or more to achieve.

Brian Walsh, Curator at the County Museum, Dundalk, said: “In this museum, we are exceptionally proud of the wide range of quality items we have on display. They allow us to illustrate the lives of our parents, grandparents, and those who came before us.  This is an extremely rewarding aspect of our work and we look to every opportunity to share these tales with our visitors – in-person and through social media. Our ability to maintain our existing standards despite the effects of the pandemic is a testament to the hard work that occurs behind the scenes between management and staff, and we are immensely proud of this accomplishment.”

The Full Accreditation requires the fulfilment of 35 standards covering all aspects of museum operation, ranging from policies to collection management and education programmes to visitor care. Participants in the MSPI programme include a wide range of national, cultural institutions, local authority, private, university, co-operative and small volunteer-run museums.

Louth County Council wishes to remind citizens that the County Museum is open for the public to enjoy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media