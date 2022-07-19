Dundalk gardai seize car of unaccompanied learner driver travelling at 158kph

Dundalk Road Policing Unit have seized the vehicle of a driver travelling at 158kph.
While conducting speed checks on the M1 over the weekend they discovered that the driver was the holder of a learner permit, unaccompanied and had no L-plates displayed.
They say prosecution is to follow.
Dundalk RPU were conducting speed checks on the M1 over the weekend when they detected this vehicle at 158kph. It was then discovered that the driver was the holder of a learner permit, unaccompanied and had no L-plates displayed.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 18, 2022
Vehicle seized & prosecution to follow #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/i69cPKyCZz
