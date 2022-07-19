Search

19 Jul 2022

Gardai appeal for witnesses after man killed in crash in Louth

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

19 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Gardai have appealed for witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed in a single vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 3:30pm on Sunday, July 17th Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on the R173 between Carlingford and Omeath.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Louth County Hospital Dundalk where a post-mortem was due to take place.

The road was closed and local diversions were put in place after the accident and a technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with a camera, , including dash cam footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

News

