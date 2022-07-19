Louth man jailed for driving at high speed at a garda

A 31 year old man who drove at high speed at a garda who was forced to jump out of the way, and caused another motorist to take evasive action to avoid a collision, was sentenced to three months at Dundalk District Court last week.

Niall McDonagh with an address at Rossmakea, Knockbridge was charged with endangerment and dangerous driving arising out of the incident at Green Road, Dromiskin on August 24th last.

Gardaí were on mobile patrol when they received a report of a number of people being involved in suspicious activity in the Green Road area around 5.40pm on August 24th 2020.

The court heard last Wednesday that a red Northern Ireland registered BMW had travelled towards them at high speed and a detective garda who had signalled the driver to stop had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.

The driver of a Nissan Qashqai, which was travelling in the other direction to the defendant, also had to swerve to avoid a collision.

The car continued driving at high speed and the court heard it stopped at McDonagh's home in Knockbridge, where he entered the property.

The court heard he had five previous convictions including driving without insurance. The Defence solicitor said the 31 year old, who does not enjoy good health, suffered the tragic loss of his partner last year.

He added while the driving was inexcusable, his client had seen a group of people and thought that something else was happening “something borne of his imagination”.

He said a guilty plea was being offered and urged the court to reduce the charge to careless driving, but Court Presenter Sgt Jimmy McGovern stressed that Mr. McDonagh had put a member of An Garda Siochana and a member of the public at risk.

Judge Conor Fottrell imposed a three month sentence for the endangerment charge and marked the dangerous driving count taken into consideration.

The judge replied “No” when the Defence solicitor suggested the court might consider suspending it.

An appeal was subsequently lodged.