Brigid's Way Pilgrimage starting from Faughart

After a two year absence due to Covid-19, the Brigid’s Way Pilgrimage is taking place in 2022.

It will begin on Saturday the 23rd of July at Faughart birthplace of Brigid, ancient Celtic Goddess, and Christian Saint. And will finish at the Brigid’s well in Kildare town on Sunday the 31st of July.

The Brigid of Faughart festival team are hosting Day 1 of this pilgrimage. They invite you to join Day 1 of this nine day pilgrimage at Faughart Shrine (A91Y771) at 11:30 am where you can register and make a donation towards the running costs of the pilgrimage.

They invite anyone who wishes to join and walk the pilgrimage route from Faughart to Mount Avenue, via Kilcurry, Toberona, Fatima, Mount Avenue and then through Sally Cox’s land which is according to the late Harold O’Sullivan (local historian) is part of the original route from Faughart to Kildare.

At Faughart Shrine there will be prayers. Prayers will include songs, and dances to energise all participants especially those courageous souls who are undertaking this epic journey from Faughart to Kildare Monastic City.

Those taking part are advised to wear strong comfortable walking shoes, bring water for the journey with you (8km), sunscreen, and waterproof gear (depending on the weather).

If you wish to collect some holy water from St Brigid’s Shrine, please bring a little bottle to fill up.

Bring some food for your lunch which will be eaten and shared at Sally Cox’s house on Mount Avenue.

Tea and coffee will be provided as gift from Padraig’s catering company.

After lunch, participants will walk through the magical land of Lisnawilly which is closely associated with St Brigid and the route she took to Kildare.

They will also bathe their feet in the Brigid’s stream and see some special recently discovered treasures.