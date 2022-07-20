Man killed in Louth motorcycle accident named

A man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Omeath on Sunday afternoon has been named as Damian Gill.

Mr. Gill, believed to be from Belfast, was a member of the Irish Wolfhounds Motorcycle Club in the city.

The club paid tribute to him online stating: “Tragically today we lost a club member ,friend and brother. Our heart felt condolences to Damien’s family.”

The accident happened at approx 3:30pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a single vehicle collision involving a Motorcycle on the R173 between Carlingford and Omeath.

Mr Gill who was in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Louth County Hospital Dundalk.

Gardaí are still appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.