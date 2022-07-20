Dundalk gardai seize van of unaccompanied learner driver travelling at 145kph

Dundalk Road Policing Unit were on patrol on the M1 recently when they found this van speeding at 145kph.
They were stopped and it was found that the driver was an unaccompanied learner with no L-plates displayed.
The van was seized and proceedings are to follow.
Dundalk RPU were on patrol on the M1 recently when they found this van speeding at 145kph. They were stopped and it was found that the driver was an unaccompanied learner with no L-plates displayed.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 20, 2022
The van was seized and proceedings are to follow.#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/7YtU6RAimo
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.