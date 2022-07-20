Latest mural in Dundalk as part of SEEK festival almost completed

Artist Licea has been busy creating the latest urban art piece in town as part of the SEEK Festival.
The impressive piece is at Carrolls Village and is nearing completion.
Licea is a French illustrator, painter and muralist.
"She evokes the duality of our consideration for living beings, animals, but also through them, the metaphor of our relationships between humans, of the place that we are constantly looking for, between acceptance of the domination of some and the perpetual quest for freedom", according to the SEEK Urban Arts Festival website.
