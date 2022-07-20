Louth County Council re-launches My Open Library initiative in Ardee

Louth County Council and Louth Library Service have announced the re-opening of its My Open Library Scheme initiative in Ardee Library.

The announcement comes following its suspension as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

The service, which reopened on Tuesday 19th July, is aimed at making facilities more accessible for members at times that suit them especially for those who cannot attend their library during regular staffed times.

The library will be available to members from 8am to 10pm, 7 days per week, 365 days per year, for browsing, studying, using IT equipment or holding meetings.

Staffed hours combined with the My Open Library service, which offers an automated self-serve facility, will ensure the best delivery of Library services, support for customers, community engagement and the development of programming activities.

To further improve the offering, the library has had a digital upgrade with the introduction of new PC’s, printing devices and an enhanced Wi-Fi solution, with the integrated system including automatic start-up and shut down of equipment in the branch, such as self-service kiosks, public and staff PCs and managed printing.

Amanda Branigan, Acting County Librarian, Louth Library Service, said: “We are delighted to re-introduce the My Open Library scheme in our Ardee Library.

The scheme which will also be extended to Drogheda Library in August, will provide optimum access to all library members outside of regular working hours.”

My Open Library is part of “Our Public Libraries 2022 – Inspiring, Connecting and Empowering Communities Strategy”, a strategy aiming to improve access, use and visibility of the library as a community hub, and develop the library as a focal point for community and cultural development.

My Open Library in Drogheda which is funded by DRCD and Louth County Council, is set to launch for the first time in late August.