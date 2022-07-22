Deaths in Louth - 22 July 2022

The death has occurred of Mary MURPHY (née Loughran) Ballagan, Greenore, Louth

Peacefully, at home, in her 101st year, in the tender care of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Mick, daughter of the late James and Teresa, and dear mother of Ann, Bernard, John, Gerard, Oliver and Ambrose. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, sons, daughters-in-law Phyllis, Geraldine, Mary, Marian and Bronagh, grandchildren Sunneva, Lorraine, Regina, Cathy, Oliver, Jonathan, Michael James, Paul, Damian, Eimear, Niamh, Fergal, Michelle, Eoghan and Cathal, her 23 great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode A91 Y576) from 2pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 10.15am, to the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Boher, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The family requests that those attending the home and ceremonies please adhere to social distancing, wear a face covering and refrain from handshaking and hugging.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Hamill “Calaroga” Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth

Anthony (Tony) Hamill, “Calaroga” Avenue Road, Dundalk. Peacefully in the wonderful care of Blackrock Abbey, Nursing Home. 21st July 2022. Tony beloved husband of the late Betty nee Murray, dear father of Linda, David, Majella, Kevin and Raymond, devoted granddad of Emily, Matthew, Mark, David, Luke, Alex, Keri, Lisa, Jessica, Rachel, Hannah, Leo, Ava, Ben and Lucy and brother of Maureen (Canada) and the late Tom, Joe, Paddy, Rita and Agnes. Anthony will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Liam and Paul, daughter-in-law Annemarie, Kevin’s partner Niamh and Raymond’s partner Saorla, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street A91 XW66 from 4pm until 7pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to Church of the Holy Family, arriving for Mass at 11am Burial afterwards in St. Fursey’s Cemetery, Haggardstown.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of John Joe BRENNAN An Slí, Toberona, Castletown, Dundalk, Louth / Dungarvan, Kilkenny

Formerly Cloghala, Dungarvan. Peacefully, in the tender care of his An Slí family. Beloved son of the late Tommy and Mary and dear brother of the late Phyllis, Margaret (Babby), Terry, Paddy, Michael, Jimmy (James), Dinny (Dennis) and Tommy. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing nephew Gerry (Fitzgerald), Gerry’s wife Nollaig, all his nephews, nieces, relatives and his friends and the staff in An Slí.

Reposing at An Slí, Toberona, Castletown, Dundalk (Eircode A91 XA31). Removal on Saturday at 11.40am, to St. Joseph’s Church, Castletown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ss. Michael and David’s Church Cemetery, Dungarvan, Co. Kilkenny (Eircode R95 YF83), arriving 4.15pm approx.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Anne (Derrie) DEENEY King Street, Drogheda, Louth

DEENEY Anne (Derrie) (King St., Drogheda, Co. Louth) 20th July 2022 (Peacefully) at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda after a short illness. Predeceased by her parents Vincent and Ella and her sister Nuala (Brennan). Sadly missed by her sister Maura (Walker), her nephews and nieces Fiona, Martin, Conor, Michael, Fionnuala, Robert and Catherine, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at F Watson & Son Funeral Directors, Dyer St., on Sunday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, West St., which will be on www.youtube.com/user/finnegandvd and https://www.churchservices.tv/drogheda. Burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions, please feel free to leave a message for the family in the ‘Condolences’ section below. Please continue to wear masks at funerals at the request of parishes.

May she rest in peace.