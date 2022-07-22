Search

WWI memorial in Dundalk defaced

Jason Newman

22 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

The controversial WWI memorial at the crescent in Dundalk appears to have been graffitied overnight with the words "This is Art" spray painted on.

The memorial had recently been in the news after the main image had to be sanded off due to an alleged copyright infringement of the work of an American artist. 

The memorial is to commemorate the 310 men from Co Louth who lost their lives in World War One and is funded by Louth County Council and SEUPB EU PEACE IV funding, with an estimated capital cost of the project is €40,000 VAT inclusive, according to the Terms of Reference in the Request for Tenders issues in March 2021.

The memorial was due to be unveiled at the end of May but now sits at its location at The Crescent in Dundalk, awaiting a new centre image to be etched on.

At the July meeting of the council councillors were told that negotiations were still ongoing with the contractor to procure a new image. 

