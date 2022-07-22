Man killed in Louth road traffic collision

A man in his 20s has been killed in a road traffic collision outside Dunleer this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision involving two vehicles that occurred at approximately 5am this morning on the N33 at Richardstown, Dunleer.

The front seat passenger of one of the cars involved, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The other occupants of this vehicle, two males in their 20s, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the other car involved, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where she is currently in a critical condition.

The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N33 at Richardstown between 4:40am and 5:15am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.