The Latest Louth GAA results as league action kicks into overdrive

Ian Connor, Newtown Blues, gets the better of St Brides' Ciaran Deane during a recent Div 1 league game. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Tuesday 19th July
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1
Geraldines 1-12 1-12 Cooley Kickhams
Dreadnots 1-15 1-5 St Fechins
O’Mahonys 1-8 1-10 St Patrick’s
St. Mary’s 3-18 2-8 St Mochtas
St Brides 1-11 3-11 Newtown Blues
Mattock 2-6 5-10 Naomh Mairtin
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2
Hunterstown 3-19 0-7 Young Irelands
Roche Emmets 0-5 1-15 St Kevins
Dundalk Gaels 1-8 2-11 O`Raghallaighs
Clan na nGael 2-16 1-16 Kilkerley Emmets
Oilibhéar Pluincéad 2-12 1-11 O’Connells
Naomh Fionnbarra 0-11 0-15 St Josephs
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3A
Glyde Rangers 0-4 0-14 Glen Emmets
Lann Léire 1-23 2-3 Westerns
Na Piarsaigh 3-8 0-10 Naomh Malachi
Thurs 21st July
Anchor Tours Senior Hurling Championship
Naomh Moninne 4-14 2-20 St Fechins GAA
(St Fechins adavance to the final on scoring difference)
