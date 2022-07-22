Motorist fled the scene after hitting County Council trailer, Dundalk court heard

Dundalk district court has heard that a motorist who hit a trailer belonging to Louth County Council's water department, had fled the scene as he had no driving licence or insurance.

Jake Finnegan (22) with an address at St. Mary's Court, Louth Village was before the court charged with dangerous driving, driving without insurance and with unlawful possession of drugs at Darver on January 31st last.

The defendant was also charged with driving without due care and attention at Bragganstown on the same date.

The court heard the BMW hit the back of a parked trailer at Bragganstown and a witness who had heard a bang and saw him drive off, had followed the defendant and had seen him crash into a ditch at Darver.

Jake Finnegan, who fled on foot, had continued to be followed by the man who was with him when the guards arrived.

The defendant who admitted being the driver, told gardaí he had run because he had no driving licence or insurance and he said €20 worth of cannabis found in the car was his.

The Defence solicitor said his client who had no previous convictions, was involved in buying and selling cars he did up, and added that there was nobody at home when he went out for this spin and had there been “he might not have been out at all.”

Judge Connor Fottrell who noted that €800 in compensation was in court reduced the dangerous driving charge to careless driving and imposed a €300 fine.

He adjourned the drugs charge to November 9th for the payment of €200 to the Turas Counselling service.

If it's paid it will be struck out then, but if not a conviction will be recorded and a €200 fine imposed.