22 Jul 2022

Fencing is needed on Carlingford Greenway to prevent further accidents Louth council meeting is told

Reporter:

Jason Newman

22 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

Sinn Fein Cllr Antóin Watters called on Louth County Council to engage with local landowners to erect a barrier on a section of the Carlingford Greenway after a six year old child had a "very bad fall" recently.

Cllr Watters had previously raised the matter at the Dundalk Municipal District July meeting, where he told the members present that a woman was in contact with him regarding “a very bad fall” that her child had off the side of a footpath on the Carlingford Greenway, “into very dangerous stones” at the marina.

Councillor Watters told the July council meeting that he has since viewed the site and said that the owners of the land were prepared to erect fencing in the area at a cost to themselves to prevent any further instances.

He urged to council to "buck up and get involved in this and help cover the cost" to prevent another tragic story.

Councillor Maeve Yore also said that she had visited the site and spoken to the land owners and parents of the child and stated that the owner felt "the only way for the council to act now was to close the Greenway, and we don't want that to be the last resort."

Both councillors called for the council to take action and stated that the original plans for the Greenway included the provision of such fencing. 

In response Director of services Catherine Duff told the councillors that the fencing was part of the Interreg project which hasn't commenced yet put would be part of the future project.

