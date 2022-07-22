Search

22 Jul 2022

Dundalk's SEEK festival receives €5000 in funding

The Tempest Mural on Francis street

Reporter:

Jason Newman

22 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

Creative Spark in Dundalk has received €5000 in funding for to support the SEEK art festival as part of a new round of funding announced by the Department for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media today.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media has today announced a funding allocation of €122,045 for 34 events to support Small Scale Local Festivals and Summer Schools taking place around Ireland in 2022.

The scheme is designed to assist local cultural events which may not be eligible under funding criteria for larger scale events such as those supported by Fáilte Ireland, the Arts Council and similar bodies.

Closing date for applications was the 22nd April 2022. Funding was allocated following a competitive applications process, with a maximum grant of €5,000 available.

Commenting on the funding, Minister Catherine Martin said:

"I am very pleased to support the Small Scale Local Festivals and Summer Schools scheme this year. Culture and arts add hugely to our lives and to our community.

"These projects make a very important contribution to the development and promotion of Ireland's cultural tourism offering, to the benefit of both the domestic and foreign tourist. I send my congratulations and best wishes to the organisers and I hope that the attendees enjoy the events.”

SEEK is an arts, heritage and culture festival aimed at attracting some of the world’s best outdoor muralists and urban artists to Dundalk.

