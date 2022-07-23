Search

23 Jul 2022

Creative Spark welcomes their European partners from the Erasmus+ INVOLVE Project.

Creative Spark welcomes their European partners from the Erasmus+ INVOLVE Project.

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

Creative Spark is delighted to welcome their European partners from the Erasmus+ INVOLVE (Integrating Visual Literacy Training into Entrepreneurship Education) Project.

This project began with a clear mission to strengthen visual literacy in entrepreneurs by introducing innovative visual literacy training into adult entrepreneurship education curriculum and courses.

Funded by the Erasmus+ Education and Training Programme, this project brought together six organisations; Creative Spark, Le LABA (Laboratory of Arts Based in New Acquitaine), N’A QU’1 OEIL, Momentum, EDRA Social Cooperative Activities for Vulnerable Groups, and the European E-Learning Institute (EUEI).

WWI memorial in Dundalk defaced

Dundalk's famous street singer ‘Jesus Jones’ releases official music video

The project was launched in 2020, and this visit to Creative Spark will mark the first occasion that the partners have met face-to-face since the start of the pandemic.

To date, the project partners have undertaken EU-wide research to identify the best practices in teaching visual literacy to adults, Catering to new and future entrepreneurs, adult educators and trainers, organisers and stakeholders. 

The project partner meeting in Creative Spark will consist of a number of workshops designed to test some of the findings as a result of this research, while giving participants to meet and network with each other as well as the European partners.

By the end of this project the partners aim to produce a Visual Literacy for Entrepreneurs online course – the first of its kind, to enable entrepreneurs to develop their visual competencies in a practical manner.

Visual literacy is often defined as the ability to read, write and create visual images.

It is a concept that relates to art and design, but it also has much wider applications.

With applications in language, communication and interaction, it has become an increasingly crucial skill for today’s entrepreneurs.

However, this importance has not yet led to its teaching being widely introduced into the entrepreneurship curriculum.

Today’s business environment is very visually oriented. Organisations can spend large sums of money on logo design, while advertising - an image-rich discipline - has become almost ubiquitous.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media