Get on your bike for Women's Lap of Louth

Women's Lap of Louth is taking place on Sunday August 14th and ladies are being invited to get on their bikes and join the cycling event.

Her Outdoors Week running from August 8th - 14th of August is a Sport Ireland initiative designed to encourage more women and girls to discover the sheer joy of being outdoors and at the same time taking the opportunity to increase their fitness by participating in some recreational activities.

With the growing popularity of cycling, why not join the Women of the Cuchulainn Cycling Club on Sunday 14th August who have organised a spectacular Women’s Cycle especially for you.

This spin or Lap of Louth will take cyclists through the lush and leafy lanes and roads of County Louth where you can enjoy its beautiful and historic villages such as Annagassan and Kilsaran,vits enviable coastline looking across to the majestic Mournes and onwards to the historic Boyne valley for those who choose the longer cycle.

Two routes will be on offer to suit all abilities with complimentary water and snacks enroute, finishing off with food and craic at the DkIT Sports Centre.

Both routes of either 55k or 85k will be clearly signposted and well marshalled.

This is not a competition. It is a wonderful opportunity to get out on your bike, enjoy some 'me time' and simply enjoy the day.

“Feel free to go at your own pace as we are all in this together”, a spokesperson said.

To join the fun, online registration is preferred at www.touroflouth.com but can also be done on the day.

People can follow them on Follow us on Instagram: womens_lap_of_louth, Facebook :Women's Lap of Louth, Twitter: #womenslapoflouth2022