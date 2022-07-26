Search

26 Jul 2022

Kaseya to create 250 new jobs in Dundalk

Kaseya chooses Dundalk for its new centre of excellence

Kaseya to create 250 new jobs in Dundalk

Kaseya to create 250 new jobs in Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

26 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

Kaseya, the leading global provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MMEs), today announced plans to establish a new Centre of Excellence in Dundalk, creating 250 jobs over the next three years.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Tánaiste & Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar TD said: “This is excellent news. It really demonstrates Kaseya’s commitment to Ireland and the attractiveness of Dundalk as a place to invest. It’s also a real vote of confidence in Kaseya’s existing team here – I’m sure it was their hard work that gave the company the confidence to expand further. Kaseya has witnessed remarkable growth over recent years, and I wish the team every continued success with the new Dundalk office.”

The highly skilled roles include 250 jobs for engineers, technical support and sales, specifically new customer acquisition, as well as positions across corporate services. Kaseya will work closely with university partners in the area to help train students for the positions and foster the next generation of technology professionals in the region.

“We saw tremendous opportunity to expand the tech ecosystem in Ireland – we're already in Dublin – and decided to open a second office in Dundalk,” said Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola. We are planning to attract top tech talent and generate a robust workforce pipeline in the local community. We are excited about this partnership that will expand Kaseya’s footprint in Ireland, where Kaseya has its roots. The company first established its EMEA headquarters in Dublin in 2016.”

Kaseya saw the potential in Ireland and decided to expand its operations with this second site in Dundalk to operate as a Centre of Excellence with a focus on research and development. The Dundalk office will support a high-growth engineering team and contribute to economic development in the region. 

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: “Thanks to Kaseya's positive experience with establishing a facility in Dublin, the company has selected Dundalk as the location of its second Irish site.  This is very good news for the entire region and the skilled and talented workforce located there. I wish Kaseya every success with this expansion.”

Kaseya successfully executed a similar program in the U.S., in Miami, Florida where the company is headquartered.  In two short years, Kaseya has grown its Miami operation from 150 people to more than 600 and now occupies over 150,000-sq-ft to support its growth plan of having over 1,200 “Kaseyans” in Miami by 2023. Modelling after this hugely successful program, with support from IDA Ireland, Kaseya’s leadership is confident this initiative will be another success that brings economic growth to the region.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media