Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 26 July 2022

The death has occurred of Kevin Beahan of Dublin 7 and formerly of Ardee, Co. Louth

On 24 July 2022, peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family and in the exceptional care of the AMU staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Beloved father of James, father-in-law of Aislinn and proud grandad of Finn and Lucie-May. Predeceased by his parents James and Clare, brother Paddy and sister May Smith.

Greatly missed by his nieces Una Smith, Maria Duffy, Anne Smith, Bernadette Daly and Laurie Molloy, James’ mum Carmel, relatives, wide circle of friends and his GAA family.

Reposing at Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown on Wednesday 27 July from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 28 July at 2pm in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee followed by burial in Ballapousta Cemetery, Ardee. All enquiries to Carnegies Funeral Directors, Monkstown, Ph: 01 2808882. House private please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael Mannion of Blackridge, Ardee, Louth



Suddenly, at his residence, Michael, in his 68th year. Predeceased by his father James and mother Mary. Survived by his sister Anne, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his cousin Rosaleen Callaghan, Drogheda Road, Ardee from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday 27 July. Removal on Thursday morning to The Church of the Nativity Ardee, arriving for funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) (Spud) Murphy late of Clann Chulainn Park, Farndreg and formerly of Pearse Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his parents James & Annie, sisters Hannah & Frances. Patrick will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his son Stephen, Stephen’s Partner Anca, grandchildren Doireann, Isabelle and James, sister Bernadette, brothers James and Michael, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved him.

Reposing in Dixon's Funeral home on Tuesday afternoon from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40am, driving to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Thereafter driving to St. Patrick's Cemetery for burial. House private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall. E. Kehoe Dixon’s Funeral Directors T: 042 93 34240.

May he rest in peace





