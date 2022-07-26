Dundalk start-up Soothing Solutions signs deal with Boots Ireland

Soothing Solutions, a start-up based in Dundalk that manufactures children’s healthcare products, has announced it has signed a retail deal with Boots Ireland. The deal will see its first product, Tonstix, available in 90 stores.

An innovative children’s product, Tonstix, take on the form of a traditional lollipop to encourage the sucking reflex which facilitates lubrication of the throat to soothe the effects of seasonal ailments such as irritated throats caused by allergies, infections or viruses.

Honey, an ingredient with time-honoured soothing properties, is found in each pop’s jelly and slowly dissolves to create a coating that temporarily supresses distress.

The jelly is made using only natural ingredients giving a fruity flavoursome taste to appeal to children’s tastebuds and includes added Vitamin C and Zinc, known to support healthy functioning of the immune system.

The innovative product is the brainchild of founder and CEO, Sinead Crowther, a mum of four and a pharmacy technician with more than 25 years’ experience.

Tonstix are the first product from parent company Soothing Solutions Ltd, which has established its purpose-built manufacturing facility in Louth to produce the product at home in Ireland.

Already available in 600 pharmacies, the deal with Boots Ireland will increase its availability and county-by-county footprint.

Sinead said:

“Signing this deal with Boots is a testament to the quality of our product. The idea for Tonstix came from my experience as a mum, and working in community pharmacy for over 25 years.

"On a daily basis, I was met with frustrated parents trying to do their best to soothe their childrens’ sore throats, but unfortunately there wasn’t an over-the-counter product available for this specific type of distress.

“I spent four years developing the product alongside a leading food scientist to ensure its efficacy, safety and child-friendliness and I’m incredibly proud that we have brought the concept to life and remain entirely child-friendly.

"We harness the power of natural ingredients, and our technology has ensured the pops melt in the mouth providing safe comfort to the child, but also comfort to parents who simply didn’t have this as a solution until now.

"The feedback from pharmacists and parents thus far has been incredible and we look forward to continuing to form new relationships as our journey continues.”

Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Denise Lauaki, also a mum of four children, said:

“Tonstix has the potential to become a household staple, always on-hand, ready for when seasonal illnesses like hay fever or the common cold strikes. I am particularly proud that we have established our manufacturing base here in Ireland and hope that we can also inspire more women in STEM to see their ideas through.

"Little did we know when pitching for funding from our kitchen tables that our determination would see our product on Boots shelves.”

Avril Farrell, Buying Manager of Healthcare at Boots, said:

“The team and I have been really impressed by Tonstix – both the concept and the creators – and I am delighted to add the range to our Children’s Healthcare shelves in all of our 90 stores across Ireland.

“As mums themselves, the passion Sinead and Denise have for helping caregivers is really inspiring and it’s clear that their own parenting experiences have been called upon when designing the product.

"Our consumers are becoming increasingly interested in product ingredients and provenance, so it’s wonderful our sales teams can tell them that Tonstix is created in Ireland using all-natural ingredients.”

Soothing Solutions also recently secured significant investment in private capital from food investment fund, Redesdale, in addition to Enterprise Ireland and other private angel investors. This has enabled the company to recruit eight employees.