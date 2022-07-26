Woman launched an unprovoked attack on a pensioner, Dundalk court heard.

A 24 year old woman who launched an unprovoked attack on a pensioner in the lobby of his apartment complex, was given an 18 month suspended sentence at Dundalk Circuit Court last week.

Eleanor Aspell with an address at Ballsgrove, Drogheda was charged with assault causing harm, arising out of that incident in Drogheda and was given a separate consecutive 18 month suspended sentence over a handbag snatch from an elderly woman in Dundalk.

After the first victim had asked the three teens who were drinking in the lobby area of his apartment in February 2016, why they were there, Eleanor Aspell launched herself towards him and started punching him with both hands.

He was knocked against a wall which he slid down, his glasses were knocked off his face and his phone was knocked from his hand.

The defendant stamped on the man's hand as he went to pick up his glasses and punched him in the right eye leaving him dazed and confused.

She was on bail for that assault, in February 2019, when she snatched a 76 year old woman's handbag.

The pensioner fell to the ground following a struggle, injuring her hip and ankle.

A passing motorist stopped, chased and caught the defendant and made her apologise to the woman.

Eleanor Aspell was sleeping rough at the time and had 10 previous convictions, and began taking “serious drugs” at an early age but has continued to engage with the Red Door Project in Drogheda.

Judge Martina Baxter, who noted there had been no new charges since August 2019, said the defendant's motivation to change had impressed the court and she had matured and learned to manage her emotions.

Both 18 month sentences were suspended on Ms. Aspell entering a bond to be of good behaviour for four years, and remaining under the supervision of the Probation Service for two years.