Search

27 Jul 2022

Plans lodged for 55 new houses outside Dundalk

Planning permission sought from Louth County Council

Plans lodged for 55 new houses outside Dundalk

Plans lodged for 55 new houses outside Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

26 Jul 2022 10:33 PM

Plans are underway for the development of 55 new houses at Haynestown, Dublin Road, Dundalk.

Groveview Builders Ltd have applied to Louth County Council for planning permission to build the new homes in a mix of three and five bedroom units. The planned development comprises, two, three storey, five bedroom detached houses; ten, three storey, five bedroom semi-detached houses; six, two storey, three bedroom semi-detached/terraced houses; 14, two storey, three bedroom terrace houses; 19, two storey, three bedroom semi-detached/terrace houses; two, three storey, three bedroom semi-detached houses; and two, three storey, three bedroom semi-detached houses.

The development site is part of one on which planning permission had been granted in 2005 for a residential & mixed use development consisting of 1,450 dwellings, 76 commercial units comprising offices, financial institution retail units, minimarket, a pub and restaurant, a creche and a community facility centre. It also and a reserved site for primary school and five reserved sites for creches.

A decision is due on the application by 15 September with submissions due by 25 August.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media