Plans lodged for 55 new houses outside Dundalk
Plans are underway for the development of 55 new houses at Haynestown, Dublin Road, Dundalk.
Groveview Builders Ltd have applied to Louth County Council for planning permission to build the new homes in a mix of three and five bedroom units. The planned development comprises, two, three storey, five bedroom detached houses; ten, three storey, five bedroom semi-detached houses; six, two storey, three bedroom semi-detached/terraced houses; 14, two storey, three bedroom terrace houses; 19, two storey, three bedroom semi-detached/terrace houses; two, three storey, three bedroom semi-detached houses; and two, three storey, three bedroom semi-detached houses.
The development site is part of one on which planning permission had been granted in 2005 for a residential & mixed use development consisting of 1,450 dwellings, 76 commercial units comprising offices, financial institution retail units, minimarket, a pub and restaurant, a creche and a community facility centre. It also and a reserved site for primary school and five reserved sites for creches.
A decision is due on the application by 15 September with submissions due by 25 August.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.