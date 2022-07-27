Search

27 Jul 2022

Dundalk Institute raises €7,000 for local charities

Members of North Louth Hospice, Rape Crisis Northeast, DkIT and some sponsors at the presentation

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) said they were delighted to recently handover €7,000 which was raised by the DkIT 10k earlier this year to two local charities.

The DkIT Dundalk 10k returned to campus in April after an absence of over three years.

The event proved to be hugely successful with close to 1,000 people registering.

The occasion also witnessed a special performance from Yared Derese of Carrick Aces Athletics Club who broke the course record with a time of 29mins : 45secs.

Two local charities were selected and donations of €3,500 each were made to Rape Crisis Northeast and North Louth Hospice.

This year’s donation of €7,000 brings to over €50,000 in charitable donations from DkIT since first organising the event in 2014.

Speaking at the presentations, DkIT Sports and Societies Officer Derek Crilly said: “We were delighted to welcome people back to campus after a long absence.

"We witnessed an exceptional performance from Yared but most importantly it was great to see so many happy faces at the finish line.

"The support from the local businesses and participants has enabled us to make significant donations to two very worthy charities.

"Through organising the event we get to see the fantastic work that these charities do, and we hope that our donations can help in some small way to continue this work."

The event received sponsorship from the following local businesses: DKIT Sport, Servisource, Recruit Island, Dundalk Credit Union, Dundalk Retail Park, Fyffes, Intact Software, Defy, Controlsoft and Rocksalt Café.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Derek said: “We are very grateful to all our sponsors for their continued dedication to our event.

"Their sponsorship allows us to put on a high-class event whilst also supporting charitable organisations."

News

