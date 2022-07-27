Louth gardai investigate theft at hardware store

Gardaí are investigating a suspected incident of theft that occurred at a hardware business in Ardee, shortly after 10.30am on Friday 8th July.
Two men entered the premises and attempted to steal a number of pairs of Snickers trousers before being intercepted by staff.
It is believed a silver Toyota Avensis with a 10-LH numberplate and driven by a blonde female, seen leaving Ardee on the N33, was involved.
No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130
