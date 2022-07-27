Search

27 Jul 2022

Dundalk sees more litter fines issued than Drogheda so far this year

Louth County Council

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

27 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

Dundalk has seen more litter enforcement fines issued in the town than Drogheda so far this year, according to information available from Louth County Council.

Louth County Council carried out 823 litter enforcement investigations in the county in the first six months of this year. 104 of these investigations were carried out in the month of June. There have been 183 fines issued in the year to date, six of which were for dog fouling. 

A total of 24 fines were issued in the month of June. Of these fines, six were issued in the Dundalk urban area, two in Drogheda urban area and 16 in the remaining County wide area. 45 fines were issued in May, with 15 were issued in the Dundalk urban area, five in Drogheda urban area and 25 in the remaining County wide area.

15 fines were issued in the month of April, five in the Dundalk urban area, three in Drogheda urban area and seven in the remaining County wide area. A total of 29 fines were issued in the month of March. Of these fines, 14 were issued in the Dundalk urban area, 12 in Drogheda urban area and three in the remaining County wide area.

A total of 25 fines were issued in the month of February, with 12 issued in the Dundalk urban area, seven in Drogheda urban area and six in the remaining County wide area. 

January was the only month so far this year where more litter fines were issued in Drogheda than Dundalk. A total of 45 fines were issued, with five issued in the Dundalk urban area, 22 in Drogheda urban area and 18 in the remaining County wide area.

 

