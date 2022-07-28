Search

28 Jul 2022

Gardai appeal for witnesses as murder probe launched in Dundalk

Gardai appeal for witnesses as murder probe launched in Dundalk

Marius Juodenas

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

28 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Gardaí in Louth are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of 44 year-old, Marius Juodenas, following an incident in Dundalk on Tuesday, 5th July 2022.

Shortly before 7pm, Gardaí attended a house on Barrack Street in Dundalk where Marius was discovered with serious injuries.

He was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where he was placed on life support. 
 
He was pronounced deceased at Beaumont Hospital on Tuesday, 26th July 2022. 

A post-mortem was conducted today at Dublin City mortuary, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

An incident room has been put in place at Dundalk Garda station and a murder investigation has now commenced under a Senior Investigating Officer.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family informed of the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of Barrack Street between 6:30pm and 7:00pm on Tuesday 5th July 2022, to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media