Louth Sport: CúChulainn Archers have successful weekend

Group shot, from left Kevin Navarro, Éamonn Rogers, Claudia Heinze and Christy Banks
CúChulainn Archers went in two different directions this weekend, with one archer competing in the NI Combined Target and Field Open Championships and four competing in the 1440 competition in the National Sports HQ in Dublin.
John Keenan was competing as defending champion in NI where he retained his title for the 6th consecutive year.
In Dublin, Recurve archer Kevin Navarro, DKIT/CúChulainn, shot really well to take the Silver in his category.
Éamonn Rogers, took the Gold in Men's Compound
John Keenan
Christy Banks, took Silver in Masters Men Compound and Claudia Heinze took the Gold in Women's Barebow to add to the Irish Record she shot last weekend!
CúChulainn Archers hold beginner courses throughout the year, enquiries to cuchulainnarchers@hotmail.com
