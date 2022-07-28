Two taken to hospital following north Louth accident

Emergency services and gardaí in Louth attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the R173 Carlingford/Omeath, this morning.
The collision occurred at approximately 1:20am and involved a car.
The two occupants of the car, a man in his late teens and a woman in her 20’s were taken to Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
