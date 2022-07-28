Search

28 Jul 2022

Dundalk sees increase in number of homes completed

CSO New Dwelling Completions Q2 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

28 Jul 2022 10:33 PM

Dundalk has seen an increase in the number of homes built so far this year according to figures released today in the Central Statistics Office (CSO) publication, New Dwelling Completions Q2 2022. 

In the second quarter of this year, 62 dwellings were completed in the Dundalk South Local Electoral Area (LEA), with the same amount completed in the Dundalk Carlingford LEA, giving a total of 124 dwellings. This compares with a total of 93 in the two LEAs for the same period last year. 

In the first six months of this year, 200 dwellings were completed in the Dundalk South and Dundalk Carlingford LEAs. This compares to 156 for the same period in 2021.

In Ardee there was a fall in the number of dwelling completions compared to last year. 32 dwellings were completed in the Ardee LEA in first six months of 2022, compared to 79 in the first six months of 2021.

In Drogheda there was an increase in the number of dwelling completions in the first six months of this year. 105 dwellings were completed in Drogheda Rural in the first six months of 2022 and 60 in Drogheda Urban. This compares to 99 in Drogheda Rural in the first six months of 2021 and 15 in Drogheda Urban.

Looking at Louth overall, 397 homes have been completed in the first six months of this year, with the vast majority being scheme houses. This compares to 342 completions in the first six months of 2021. Of the 397 completions so far this year, 57 were single houses, 305 were scheme houses and 35 were apartments.

