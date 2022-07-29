Search

29 Jul 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 29 July 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

29 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Margaret Farrell (née Shields) of Cedarwood Park and formerly of St. Joseph's Park, Dundalk, Louth

On Thursday 28 July 2022, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family. Margaret, beloved wife of Pat and loving mum of Owen, Niall, Brian and Colin, Predeceased by her parents Margaret and Thomas, sisters Mary Tuite, Briege Maguire and Doreen Rogers, brothers Freddie and Thomas.

She will be sadly missed with love by her husband, sons, sister Bernadette Costello, brothers Paddy, Gerard and Brendan, daughters in-law Rachel, Joanne and Tammy, nine grandchildren, her treasured friend Phyllis, sisters in-law, brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends. 

Reposing at her home in Cedarwood Park from 12 noon to 8pm Saturday and Sunday. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to The Church of the Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Eileen McCormack (née O'Sullivan) of Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth / Inniskeen, Monaghan / Lispole, Kerry

Late of St Francis Nursing Home, Mount Oliver, Dundalk. Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda surrounded by her loving family. Native of Kinard, Lispole, Co. Kerry.Beloved wife of the late Dr. John McCormack. Cherished mother of Mary Fitzsimons (Portrane), James (Kentstown), Helena Lyons, (Clonsilla), Teresa Fitzsimons (Inniskeen), Bernadette Muckian, (Silverbridge) and Seán Abergele (Wales). 

Much loved sister of Mathias. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in her daughter Teresa’s Home, Kédnaminsha, Inniskeen Friday 29 July, from 10am, until removal at 6.30pm to the church of Mary Mother of Mercy, Inniskeen. Requiem mass Saturday 30 July, at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Inniskeen.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Niall O'Donoghue of Spain and formerly of Blackrock, Co. Louth

Suddenly, at home in Spain, surrounded by his heartbroken family on 27 July 2022. Niall, loving husband of Rose (née O’Connor), dear father of Chloe and Celli, loving son of Celli and Aileen, and brother of Ciaran and Niamh. Niall will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, father, mother, brother, sister, mother-in-law Pauline O’Connor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

