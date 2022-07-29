Louth sees significant fall in weekly Covid incidence rate

Louth has registered 132 cases of Covid 19 in the past week to 23rd July according to the latest weekly Covid report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The figures give Louth an incidence rate of 102.4 per 100,000, the 2nd lowest in the country and significantly down from the previous rate of 303.4 per 100,000 the week before.

Nationally, Carlow, Laois, Limerick and Waterford have the highest incidence rate and the lowest incidence rates are in counties Mayo, Louth, Meath and Monaghan.

The median age of those testing positive in Louth was 44.

The figures come with the proviso that they do not account for home antigen tests recorded as positive on the HSE website and only include positive PCR tests.

Meanwhile, figures released this week by the CSO gave a breakdown of the Covid vaccination rate in Louth among 5-11 year olds as of 30th June.

The Dundalk-Carlingford Local Electoral Area had a rate of 15%, Drogheda Urban had a rate of 16, Dundalk South had a rate of 18%, Ardee had a rate of 20%, while Drogheda Rural had a rate of 22%.

The vaccination rate for adults was Ardee, at 57%, Drogheda Urban had a rate of 54%, Drogheda Rural and Dundalk South both had a rate of 52%, and Dundalk-Carlingford had a rate of 51%.