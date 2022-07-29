World leading cosmetic brand Rituals opens at Marshes in Dundalk

Marshes Shopping Centre has received yet another vote of confidence with the arrival of a new tenant, luxury cosmetic brand Rituals, which will open at the centre on Thursday 4 August.

Rituals is one of the world’s leading luxury cosmetic outlets with other Irish retail premises at Grafton Street, Dundrum, Liffey Valley, Limerick and Wexford. The Dundalk centre, which in 17 years has grown to become the north east’s premier retail destination, has warmly welcomed the arrival of the well-known and fast-growing luxury cosmetics brand.

It comes following news that Thérapie Clinic is to open at the centre, indicating, once again, that the future looks very bright for Marshes. “We are delighted Rituals has chosen Marshes as the venue for its latest outlet,” said centre manager, Sean Farrell. Their arrival is certainly a vote of confidence in the future of our centre. Marshes wishes Rituals every success for its future here.”

Joining an array of local and global brands, Marshes Shopping Centre is the perfect location for Rituals. Rituals Cosmetics offer an extensive collection of luxurious yet affordable home and body products. The company opened its first store in Amsterdam in 2020, followed by openings in such vibrant cities as London, Madrid, Antwerp, Paris, Lisbon, Berlin, Stockholm and New York.

The luxury brand has over 840 stores, more than 2,745 shop-in-shops and five urban spas in 33 countries worldwide.

Rituals Cosmetics has expanded rapidly on airlines, cruise liners and ferries, as well as in hotels. It has also seen significant duty-free growth, with stores on more than 120 luxury cruise liners, seven different airlines and several major airports worldwide.

For updates, please visit www.marshesshopping.com or Marshes’ Facebook page.