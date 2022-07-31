PHOTOS: Magnificent Deerpark home close to Dundalk

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
Sitting on 2.2 acres, this magnificent five bed property at Deerpark, offers the discerning purchaser peace and tranquility while still only a short drive to the M1 Dublin Belfast motorway and Dundalk Town. This spacious, expertly designed family home offers a most inviting interior with numerous appealing features and a high standard specification incorporating quality materials.
Guide price is €850,000. Viewings by prior appointment with sole selling agent DNG Duffy. Call 042 935 1011 for more information.
