Search

31 Jul 2022

Louth makers get involved in largest ever August Craft Month

Enjoy eclectic events in Louth across the month-long programme

Louth makers get involved in largest ever August Craft Month

Bridge Street Studios

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

31 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

August Craft Month celebrates local craft in Ireland across the entire month, with a host of exciting events taking place throughout Louth. 

This year is the largest ever August Craft Month with a packed programme of over 230 events including workshops, exhibitions, and festivals to allow audiences to immerse themselves in local craft. People can enjoy creative craft celebrations on their doorstep, as well as hit the road on a craft inspired adventure or staycation. 

Local makers such as Áine Dunne, Marlese Louw and the Bridge Street Studios team will all be involved in the celebrations and events, to name a few. The programme provides unmissable opportunities to experience, participate in, support, buy and learn about the local stand-out craft sector. Here are just some of the exciting events on offer in County Louth. 

Making Waves
Location: The Makers, 19 Main St Blackrock, Co Louth - Date: August 5th to 14th - Price: Free 

Making Waves’ exhibition provides makers with the opportunity to take their craft to another level in a retail environment. The exhibition will promote products, craft and art which would not ordinarily be seen by the public in store.

Some of the craft makers taking part include Constance Short (Print), Caoilfionn Murphy O’Hanlon (Felt Making), Grace Brennan (Glass), Rachel Tinniswood (Mixed Media), Paula Stapleton (Mixed Media), Sarah Mckenna (Ceramics), Mary Cowan (Ceramics), Michele Hannan (Ceramics) and Mark Delaney (Wood).

Jewellery Making
Location: St Peters COI Parish Hall Drogheda, Peters Street, Drogheda, Louth - Date: 6th August - Price: Free 

The Cottage Makers Share is a monthly workshop series to support the ethos of putting Homemade, Homegrown and Handcrafted back into the heart of the community. Makers are invited to share their skills, allow visitors to experience their work and take home some new tips and ideas on market day. 

Clay artist Marlese Louw will introduce visitors to the the intriguing world of polymer clay. Participants will be guided in designing and creating their own piece of jewellery . Perfect for beginners of all ages. 

Hand Spinning Local Sheep’s Wool
Location: An Cruach, Ballymakenny, Drogheda, Louth - Date: 16th August - Price: Free 

Participants will make their own yarn using local sheep’s wool. They will be introduced to finger spinning, drop spindle spinning and spinning wheel. The workshop will be hosted by  at her studio in Co. Louth.

Bridge Street Studios 20/20
Location: Bridge Street Studios, 97 Bridge Street, Dundalk, Co Louth - Date: 25th August - Price: Free 

Bridge Street Studios a thriving hub of craft and design in Dundalk town are hosting a 20/20 evening. Join the artists and makers in their atmospheric 275 year old building as they each present 20 slides/20 seconds exploring their diverse inspiration, craft and processes followed by Q+A and open studios. 

Craft NI, Design & Crafts Council Ireland and Cork Craft & Design have come together to deliver this important initiative. For more information, and to get a feel for the craft events near you and across Ireland, visit www.augustcraftmonth.org.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media