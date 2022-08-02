Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 2 August 2022
The death has occurred of Jean Henry (née Hendrick) of Ard Na Mara, Blackrock, Louth / Rathfarnham, Dublin
Peacefully at her home on 31 July 2022. Jean beloved wife of Vincent, dear mother to Sinead, Martina and Caroline. Deeply regretted by her husband , daughters, grandchildren Julia, Benny, Timothy and Michael, son in law Ray, sister Marian, brothers Martin, Brian and Richard, sister in law Betty, brother in law Pete, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing in McGeoughs Funeral home Jocelyn St from 4pm to 6pm on Tuesday. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning in St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown at 11am. Burial in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only donations to https://alzheimer.ie/ and https://www.cancer.ie/. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 0429334283.
May she rest in peace
