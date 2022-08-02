Robyn Hood coming to Anaverna House from tomorrow

When the evil Sheriff of Bottingham forces extortionate taxes on the poor ordinary folk of Anaverna, Robyn Hood, a bandit girl with a heart of gold, and her trusty sidekicks Little John and Maid Muireann swear to fight back with all the weapons at their disposal: bows, arrows, and banter. Let the battle begin.

An Táin Arts Centre returns to the beautiful grounds of Anaverna house for the eighth year running with an outdoor, promenade family theatre show, from Wednesday 3rd to Sunday 7th August 2022.

A fresh new take on the classic tale all around the beautiful grounds of Anaverna House, Robyn Hood: Princess of Thieves provides a slick visual feast and a healthy dose of hearty heroism and interactive silliness for the whole family.

Come meet a Robyn Hood for the new century, join her band of Merry Men, and become a hero as you help right the wrongs of Ravensdale! Suitable for ages 5+.

Tickets cost €13.50/€7(concession)/€30 Offer (family of 4), plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket per person.

Tickets will not be available in Anaverna House and must be pre-booked online or at Box Office.

Ring the box office on 042 9332332 (open until 4pm Tues-Sat) to check ticket availability for each performance in advance of travel. See www.tain.ie for more information