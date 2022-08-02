Search

02 Aug 2022

Irish Water lift Dunleer boil water notice

Boil water notice issued on Monday 18 July has been lifted

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

02 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Irish Water, working in partnership with Louth County Council, says that it wishes to notify customers on the Woodlands Estate, Dunleer, that following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice issued on Monday, 18 July has been lifted. This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive (HSE).   

The notice, Irish Water says, was originally issued as a precaution due to low chlorine levels in the treated water. Irish Water operation and compliance experts worked with colleagues in Louth County Council to carry out the necessary works to enable the notice to be lifted as quickly as possible. Consumers in the Woodlands Estate, Dunleer, unless otherwise advised, can resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation, and brushing teeth. 

Michael Cunniffe of Irish Water said: “Irish Water and Louth County Council wish to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this boil water notice and we greatly regret any inconvenience caused to homes in the community.” 

Irish Water, the Local Authority and the Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply. The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie. 

Irish Water and Louth County Council say they acknowledge the patience, cooperation, and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community.

