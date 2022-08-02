Gardai investigate burglary in Dundalk

Gardaí are investigating a burglary and the unauthorised taking of a car in the Laurel Grove, Greenacres area of Dundalk on Friday morning 29th July. between 2am and 11:30am.
It is believed that the house was entered overnight and a silver Volkswagen Golf was taken from outside the property and was later involved in a collision around 11:40 that morning with the driver fleeing the scene on foot at the Red Cow Roundabout.
No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.
Any witnesses to either incident or anyone with dash cam footage is urged to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 416
