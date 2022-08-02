Search

02 Aug 2022

Carrick mother raffles apartment to raise funds for son's cancer treatment abroad

Stephen and his mother Jean

Reporter:

Jason Newman

02 Aug 2022 9:33 PM

A Carrick mother is hoping to raise further funds to continue experimental treatment for her 18 year old son who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumour, by raffling an apartment on the Newry Road donated to her by her best friend in an incredible act of generosity. 

In February the Democrat  reported on Jean Woods' efforts to get treatment for her son Stephen who had only turned 18 when he was diagnosed with a rare aggressive Glioma brain tumour which was growing on the right side and the stem of his brain.

Stephen then had three operations to remove most of the tumour and a permanent shunt inserted to drain the fluid off which has affected his sight and balance.

Told that the cancer would be incurable in Ireland Jean set about finding alternative treatments abroad and was accepted into a treatment programme in Texas.

The over €170k raised through GoFundMe had allowed Stephen and Jean to travel to Texas where Stephen spent five weeks receiving treatment and is still receiving home administered treatment in Ireland. 

Booked to go back to Texas in early September, Jeans says she has already seen a big improvement in Stephen’s appearance and balance.

“He was given 12 to 18 months and we’re seven months in and he’s doing wonderful, he’s an inspiration and I truly believe it's the medication that’s working along with his positive mental attitude.”

Jean Estimates that treatment could end up costing around half a million, with the medical bills ranging from $17,000 to $30,000 a month for 18 months to 24 months and says when her best friend of 25 years Gordon Kenny heard this he decided to put his two bedroom apartment in Brickfield Gardens on the Newry Road in Dundalk up for raffle in an effort to raise money through ticket sales.  

Tickets are £10 each and the raffle will end on  Tuesday, 20th December 2022 or when all 55,000 tickets are sold. 

For more information and to buy a ticket visit:

https://raffall.com/307666/enter-raffle-to-win-an-apartment-in-ireland-hosted-by-gordon-kenny?affiliateUrl=d8fa637384eeb1464bc3ed99dcce8fd2724d3e7552411ec1ef925d8e13836bf6&utm_source=Raffall&utm_medium=Facebook

