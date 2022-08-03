Search

03 Aug 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 3 August 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 3 August 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 3 August 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

03 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Mary Mc Donnell (née Johnson) of Newtowndarver, Castlebellingham, Louth / Clogherhead, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 2 August 2022. Mary, beloved wife of the late Tom, dear mother to Joe, Thomas, Margaret, Clare, Paul and Shane. Deeply regretted by her daughters, sons, grandchildren, sons in law Bob and Paddy, daughters in law Lisa, Sandra and Trisha, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am to St Michael’s Church, Darver, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial in adjoining cemetery. All enquiries to McGeoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Niall O'Donoghue of Spain and formerly of Blackrock, Co. Louth

Suddenly, at home in Spain, surrounded by his heartbroken family on 27 July 2022. Niall, loving husband of Rose (née O’Connor), dear father of Chloe and Celli, loving son of Celli and Aileen, and brother of Ciaran and Niamh. Niall will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, father, mother, brother, sister, mother-in-law Pauline O’Connor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street from 4pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning walking to St. Patrick Cathedral, arriving for Mass at 11am followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin arriving at 14.20. No flowers please. All enquires to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gerry Carroll of 4 Chestnut Grove, Tallanstown, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. Gerry, beloved husband of Mary (nee Geraghty) and loving father of James, Gerard, Stephen, Nicola (O’Neill), Paudie and Daniel. Predeceased by his daughter Margaret, parents James and Mary, brothers Jim, John, Paddy and Benny, sisters Phylis and Mary Malone. 

Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law James, daughters-in-law Celine, Raywina, Maria, Leanne and Sarah, grandchildren Caitlyn, Tadhg, Patrick, Alfie, Willow, James, Jack, Grace, brother Martin, brother-in-law Fintan, sister-in-law Michelle, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday and Thursday  from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to The Church of St Peter and Paul, Tallanstown (A91 AY60) arriving for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Oliver Plunketts' Cemetery, Tallanstown. House private on Friday morning. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ardee Hospice Homecare.

May he rest in peace


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media