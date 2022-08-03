Search

03 Aug 2022

Family friendly day at Templeton beach

Family friendly day at Templeton beach

03 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

An Taisce are hosting a Family Friendly Beach Day with fun activities for all ages open to all at Templetown beach on August 20th from 11am to 2pm.

This event will also mark World Heritage Week and in particular Water Heritage day on August 20th.

An Taisce’s Clean Coasts will be teaming up with Cooley Community Alert, and the Irish Coastguard based in Greenore, LCC lifeguards and the Local Authority Waters Programme will also attend.

Engaging interactive activities will include displays from the coastguard and water safety demonstrations alongside stands on topics like tides, marine biodiversity, water quality, marine litter, and people will be encouraged to participate in a short beach clean to finish with.

You may be familiar with beach cleans, but why is the litter there, who dropped it? Why has it washed into that beach you know so well and love to walk on? What effect does it have – on us, on the local ecosystem?

For a special family-friendly session, Clean Coasts officer Aidan Gray, will guide us through several topics like tides, marine litter identification, pollution and biodiversity

Not only can you take in the amazing scenery of the Cooley Peninsula on its Blue Flag Beach but perhaps even have a swim on the day.

An Taisce has some fun activities planned for all ages and beach cleaning equipment will be available to help tidy and keep this beach at its amazing standards.
 

The beach is a gently sloping, sandy, sheltered beach protected on each side by low-level rocky areas.

Facilities at the beach include car parking, toilets, slipway and seasonal lifeguards.

