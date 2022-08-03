Dundalk gardai investigate theft from a car

Gardaí are investigating the theft from a vehicle that occurred in Ravensdale Park, on the 29th of July 2022 at approximately 12 pm.
It is believed the front passenger window of the red Seat Arona was smashed and a woman’s purse was taken from the front seat
A number of items and a sum of cash were taken during the course of the incident.
Investigations are ongoing.
Any witnesses to the incident or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious is urged to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 416
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.