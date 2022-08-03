The latest Louth GAA results as league action commences after Summer Break

Paddy Reilly, ST Brides, getting the ball away from a Newtown Blues player. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1
St Fechins 1-17 0-07 Cooley Kickhams
Dreadnots 0-12 2-13 St Patrick’s
O’Mahonys 0-7 1-10 Geraldines
Newtown 3-12 1-13 St Mochtas
Mattock 1-9 3-20 St Mary’s
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2
St Kevins 0-16 1-09 Dundalk Young Irelands
Roche Emmets 1-10 4-10 O`Raghallaighs
Dundalk Gaels 2-07 2-11 Hunterstown Rovers
O’Connells 2-15 0-15 Kilkerley Emmets
Oliver Plunketts 0-13 2-17 St Josephs
Naomh Fionnbarra 0-8 2-08 Clan na nGael
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3A
Westerns 1-5 2-20 Glen Emmets
Lann Léire 4-15 2-8 Naomh Malachi
