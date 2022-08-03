Go ahead given for new gym at Quay Street in Dundalk
Louth County Council have granted planning permission for a new gym at Quay Street in Dundalk.
Your Fitness Ltd has been given the go ahead by the local authority for the change of use of a retail/storage building at 1 & 2 The Quays at Quay Street in Dundalk to a gymnasium/fitness facility utilising existing ground floor area and installation of mezzanine area. The planning application also allows for the installation of male and female changing rooms/toilets and showers and all associated works.
The local authority granted conditional planning permission on 28 July for the proposed development to go ahead.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.