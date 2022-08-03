Search

03 Aug 2022

Dundalk IT says it is working to overturn €2.4 million deficit

DkIT forecasts a deficit of €2.4m for the academic year 2021/22

Dundalk IT says it is working to overturn €2.4 million deficit

Dundalk IT says it is working to overturn €2.4 million deficit

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

03 Aug 2022 9:33 PM

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) says it is working with the Higher Education Authority (HEA) to overturn a deficit of €2.4 million that is forecasted for the academic year 2021/22.

In a statement to the Dundalk Democrat, DkIT said that "the Institute’s commercial activities were heavily curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in reduced revenue. Travel restrictions also had a detrimental effect on our international student community, placing further pressures on revenue streams."

The statement goes on to say that "the Institute is pleased to report a rebound in both these revenue streams in line with the relaxation of Covid 19 restrictions."

Its adds that DKIT "is working closely with the HEA and a variety of other advisors to return to a surplus generating position. The Institute had accumulated reserves of €5.791 million at 31 August 2021."

In terms of DkIT's progression to Technological University (TU) status, DkIT says that "we are busy working towards our Technological University metrics and have to date have been successful in both applications made under the Technological University Transformation Fund."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media