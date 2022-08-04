Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 4 August 2022
The death has occurred of Kristiine Tõiste of Dundalk, Louth / Tallaght, Dublin
Peacefully. She will be sadly missed by her beloved partner Kevin Lyons and his family and her family in Estonia. Kristiine's funeral will take place privately.
May she rest in peace
The death has occurred of Gerry Carroll of 4 Chestnut Grove, Tallanstown, Louth
Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. Gerry, beloved husband of Mary (nee Geraghty) and loving father of James, Gerard, Stephen, Nicola (O’Neill), Paudie and Daniel. Predeceased by his daughter Margaret, parents James and Mary, brothers Jim, John, Paddy and Benny, sisters Phylis and Mary Malone.
Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law James, daughters-in-law Celine, Raywina, Maria, Leanne and Sarah, grandchildren Caitlyn, Tadhg, Patrick, Alfie, Willow, James, Jack, Grace, brother Martin, brother-in-law Fintan, sister-in-law Michelle, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at his home on Thursday from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to The Church of St Peter and Paul, Tallanstown arriving for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Oliver Plunketts' Cemetery, Tallanstown. House private on Friday morning. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ardee Hospice Homecare.
May he rest in peace
